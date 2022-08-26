Pipes damaged, Gurugram areas in grip of water crisis

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 25

Acute water crisis has gripped many parts of Gurugram for the past two days, leaving lakhs of residents harried owing to the disrupted supply.

Several leakages in pipelines were reported, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority promising full resumption of supply by this evening, but a majority of the areas still remained without water.

The GMDA, along with the Municipal Council Gurugram (MCG), was arranging tankers for residents who are reeling under the crisis.

The water supply was meant to be shut off from the Basai water treatment plant (WTP) for 24 hours, beginning 8 am on Monday for the shifting of a pipeline falling in the alignment of an arterial road from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Dwarka Expressway. The crisis continued in many parts

of Gurugram until this morning in many areas, including sectors 3 to 7, 12, 23 and

23A and Palam Vihar.

The extended shutdown was owing to a major leakage identified near Sector 9A, which is currently under repair. Sources said the leakage had occurred as the GMDA had released water with a little more pressure than usual.

The high pressure led to leakages in pipelines and damaged the alignment. To repair the leakages and realign the pipelines, water supply had to be stopped.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the GMDA had said that the supply was likely to be restored only by noon on Thursday. However, this did not happen.

The water supply started from Basai and has partially reached Palam Vihar C2 Block, F Block, New F Block & H Block, Sec 12A and Ashok Vihar. After attaining maximum pressure, tail ends will also receive water supply, said a GMDA statement.

