Pit bull attacks woman in Gurugram leaving her critically injured; owners booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 12

A pit bull attacked a woman and left her badly injured in Civil Line area in Gurugram. The dog bit her on head, mouth and other body parts, injuring her critically and she is now under treatment in a Delhi hospital.

Victim Munni worked as a domestic help in some of the houses in the locality. On Wednesday morning, when she was going for work, one Vinit Chikara got his pit bull on to the street for a walk.

As Chikara left the dog's harness loose, it knocked Munni down and bit her all over her body. She mainly received critical injuries on her head and face. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued her, but she is battling for life at the hospital, the complainant said.

The Pit bull which attacked Munni. Tribune Photo

As the dog owner had left the dog in open, the relatives of injured woman accused him of negligence.Vinit Chikara's wife Neetu Chikara has also been booked under the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.

"We are investigating the matter and action will be taken according to law," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said. (With Agency Inputs)