Pit bull attacks woman in Gurugram leaving her critically injured; owners booked

Gurugram, August 12
A pit bull attacked a woman and left her badly injured in Civil Line area in Gurugram. The dog bit her on head, mouth and other body parts, injuring her critically and she is now under treatment in a Delhi hospital.
Victim Munni worked as a domestic help in some of the houses in the locality. On Wednesday morning, when she was going for work, one Vinit Chikara got his pit bull on to the street for a walk.
As Chikara left the dog's harness loose, it knocked Munni down and bit her all over her body. She mainly received critical injuries on her head and face. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued her, but she is battling for life at the hospital, the complainant said.
As the dog owner had left the dog in open, the relatives of injured woman accused him of negligence.Vinit Chikara's wife Neetu Chikara has also been booked under the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.
"We are investigating the matter and action will be taken according to law," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said. (With Agency Inputs)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...
Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22
A case has been registered at Chembur police station against...