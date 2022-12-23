Pit in hisar mini secretariat to be filled, levelled

A pit at the entry point of the Block Development and Panchayat office in Hisar Mini Secretariat exposes how poorly maintained is the mini secretariat complex. The pit seems to have been deliberately dug up to dump solid-liquid waste, which has turned into a breeding ground for virus-carrying mosquitoes. The authorities concerned must ensure filling/levelling of the pit soon. Ashok Kumar, Hisar

Old grain market Road in need of repair

THE road leading to the old grain market in Ambala Cantonment is in need of repair for a long time. Due to uneven surface of the road, commuters face a lot of inconvenience. The MC authorities must get them reconstructed. For immediate relief to commuters, at least patchwork must be initiated at the earliest.

Aman, Ambala

Road turns into dumpyard

DESPITE being one of the busiest roads in Gurugram, Sohna Road has turned into a dumpyard. Garbage that is dumped here attracts stray cattle, the sight of which is an eyesore for commuters. The cattle squat in the middle of the road, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists. Despite repeated complaints to the local authorities, no action has been taken to solve the problem.

Sukesh Kumar, Gurugram

