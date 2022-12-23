 Pit in hisar mini secretariat to be filled, levelled : The Tribune India

What our readers say

Pit in hisar mini secretariat to be filled, levelled

Pit in hisar mini secretariat to be filled, levelled


A pit at the entry point of the Block Development and Panchayat office in Hisar Mini Secretariat exposes how poorly maintained is the mini secretariat complex. The pit seems to have been deliberately dug up to dump solid-liquid waste, which has turned into a breeding ground for virus-carrying mosquitoes. The authorities concerned must ensure filling/levelling of the pit soon. Ashok Kumar, Hisar

Old grain market Road in need of repair

THE road leading to the old grain market in Ambala Cantonment is in need of repair for a long time. Due to uneven surface of the road, commuters face a lot of inconvenience. The MC authorities must get them reconstructed. For immediate relief to commuters, at least patchwork must be initiated at the earliest.

Aman, Ambala

Road turns into dumpyard

DESPITE being one of the busiest roads in Gurugram, Sohna Road has turned into a dumpyard. Garbage that is dumped here attracts stray cattle, the sight of which is an eyesore for commuters. The cattle squat in the middle of the road, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists. Despite repeated complaints to the local authorities, no action has been taken to solve the problem.

Sukesh Kumar, Gurugram

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

2
Nation

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Union health ministry

3
Punjab

Delhi High Court dismisses plea opposing permission to Sikhs carrying kirpans on flights

4
Entertainment

Who is 'AU' and how is he linked to Rhea Chakraborty? Why a probe is demanded into his phone calls to the actress

5
Nation

Mask up in crowded places, boost surveillance and keep hospitals ready: PM Modi's big messages at Covid meet

6
Chandigarh

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

7
World

Ali Ahmed Aslam, Pakistan-born Scottish inventor of Chicken Tikka Masala, dies at 77

8
Nation

'Chronology samjhiye'; Congress takes a jibe at govt hours before PM's covid review meeting

9
Nation

Rajasthan professor demands sexual favours from university student, fails her on refusing to oblige; arrested

10
Himachal

First budget of Congress govt in Himachal Pradesh to present clear picture of financial position: Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Don't Miss

View All
In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village
Punjab

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Top News

Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries

Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries

Makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on...

Russian President Putin wants to end war in Ukraine, says 'sooner, the better'

Russian President Putin wants to end war in Ukraine, says 'sooner, the better'

China hospital data absent from WHO's latest Covid reports, raising concern

China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern

WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Amritsar sector

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector

The unmanned aerial vehicle is detected at around 7.45am nea...

At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans

At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'

Threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans


Cities

View All

Waste cleaning yet to pick up pace at Bhagtanwala

Waste cleaning yet to pick up pace at Bhagtanwala

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

Drone shot down in Tarn Taran

Traffic on road outside bus stand a norm

Loose dangling wires on Jamun Wali Road a threat

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Opposition uproar in MC House

Opposition uproar in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House

13 days on, Chandigarh logs 1 case of Covid-19

Musical, stand-up comedy nights at 3-day Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Fog grounds 6 flights, delays 30 at International airport in Mohali

CAT 2022: Panchkula’s Arpan tops tricity with 99.91 percentile

House-to-house vaccine drive, Delhi prepares to tackle Covid

House-to-house vaccine drive, Delhi prepares to tackle Covid

Three Nigerian nationals held for peddling drugs

Flipkart officials quizzed over sale of acid

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

Foggy morning in Delhi, visibility drops to 400 metres

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Don't let outsiders interfere, MC officials told

MC to test water samples from across city for purity

Over 6,000-kg seized poppy husk destroyed

From Parliament to state, Doabites made their presence felt

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

7 booked for illegal mining

Bus rams into divider, none injured

Admn to organise job fair at ITI on Gill Road today

Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express partially restored

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Punjabi varsity beat defending champions Corps of Signals

Students take part in international conference