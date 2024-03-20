Pitbull attacks auto-rickshaw driver in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, March 19
An auto-rickshaw driver sustained injuries when a pitbull attacked him in Kansapur village of Yamunanagar today. Two school-going children and a woman, who were in the auto at that time had a narrow escape.
Auto driver Rajinder said he was going to a school to drop two students. A woman was also seated in his auto.
When he reached Kansapur village, a pitbull dog roaming on the road attacked him.
He said he initially lost control over the auto, but he succeeded in safely stopping it.
“The dog then caught hold of my leg. When he didn’t leave, I hit him with an iron rod,” he said. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital. The police said they were trying to trace the dog’s owner.
