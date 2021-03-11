Pits on expressway breeding ground for diseases

Small pits here and there on the Dwarka Expressway are filled with dirty smelly stagnant water. These are breeding ground for mosquitoes which put 10,000 families at the risk of various vector-borne diseases. Despite repeated complaints and requests no action is being taken.

Sunil Sareen, Gurugram

Haphazardly parked vehicles congest roads

Congested lanes, haphazardly parked vehicles and encroachment in the busy markets of Ambala Cantonment have become an ordeal for commuters. The wrongly parked vehicles in the congested markets often leave a narrow passage for a four-wheeler to pass. The administration should take stern action against shopkeepers who keep their goods on the roads and also the people who leave their vehicles unattended in the markets.

Ravi Kumar, Ambala

Parking lots a must in Rohtak city markets to avoid traffic snarls

No parking lots is the main reason for congestion in main markets of Rohtak city as visitors have to park their vehicles on roads. Though a white line has been drawn on the main roads but these are insufficient as there is heavy load of vehicles. Anti-encroachment drives being carried out by the Municipal authorities are a good move, but it should also build parking lots near the main markets, especially Model Town, Jhajjar Road and Railway Road so as to keep the markets decongested.

Mukesh Bagri, Rohtak

Stray animal menace on the rise

Stray animal menace is on the rise in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Herds of stray cows and buffaloes roam freely on the several streets in busy areas creating a nuisance. A number of animals can be seen wandering everywhere in the streets and roads. The animals not only disrupt traffic movement on roads but they cause accidents also.The authorities of the Municipal Corporation should take some concrete steps to save the people from untoward incidents that happen due to stray animals every day here.

Anil Kaushik, Yamunanagar

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com