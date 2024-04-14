PK Das state environment authority Chairman

Chandigarh, April 13
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued a notification for the appointment of PK Das, retired IAS, as Chairman of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).
The Haryana Government had recommended his name for the post before the imposition of the model code of conduct.
Haryana Government also posted Dr Priyanka Soni as Special Secretary in the Vigilance Department today. Earlier, the charge was with IAS Prabhjot Singh. He will continue to hold the charge of Special Secretary Personnel, Training and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Director Training, Inquiry Officer, Vigilance, and Director Tourism and Special Secretary Tourism Department.
