Placement drive held at KU

Kurukshetra: Four students of MSc Printing and Packaging Technology were selected by a Sonepat-based firm in a campus place drive organised by the Institute of Mass Communication and Media Technology of Kurukshetra University. Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva congratulated the selected students. Director Bindu Sharma said the four final year students of the MSc Printing and Packaging degree of the institute have been selected by the company after a rigorous presentation and interview process.

Seminar held on Bhagavad Gita

Mahendragarh: A one-day national seminar on Srimad Bhagavad Gita in the Indian Knowledge System was organised at Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh. In this seminar organised by the Department of Hindi, keynote speaker Professor Markandey Ahuja, Former Vice-Chancellor of Baba Mastnath University, Rohtak and Gurugram University, Gurugram, said the Gita shows the way of life to the entire world. For the students, he described the Gita as a means of self-revolution, through which they can pave the way for the betterment of the society, the country and the world. Professor Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Haryana said the Gita also tells one that if they get a worthy Guru in life, then one can achieve anything.

Condolences paid to Surjit Patar

Yamunanagar: Students and teachers of the Postgraduate Punjabi Department of Guru Nanak Khalsa College Yamunanagar, principal and management paid tributes to Padma Sri Surjit Patar, a famous poet of Punjabi language. College Principal Dr Harinder Singh Kang mentioned his association with Surjit Patar's poetry during his student life spent in the Punjabi University, Patiala. With his departure, the Punjabi literary world has suffered an irreparable loss. Dr Tilak Raj, professor of the Punjabi Department, said with the sudden departure of Surjit Patar, a void has been created in the world of Punjabi literature. Dr Narinder Pal Singh, Head of Punjabi Department, said Surjit Patar will continue to be considered a great poet in today's time. Even after the passing away of a great poet like Jagat Patar, Punjabi literature will always be indebted to him.