Placement drive: IIM-Rohtak students get Rs 19.2 lakh average CTC

Rohtak, March 29

IIM-Rohtak concluded the placement session for the 13th batch of its flagship two-year post graduate programme (PGP).

As per the official statement, the average CTC, at Rs 19.27 lakh per annum, showed a 3 per cent growth over the past year’s average, which was Rs 18.73 lakh per annum. The top 10 per cent students of the batch received an average package of Rs 37.25 lakh per annum, it added.

Sales and marketing was the most sought-after domain and accounted for 30 per cent of the offers. The highest CTC was also offered in this domain. General management and human resources were the second most sought-after domain and accounted for 27 per cent of the offers. Product management, IT and operations constituted about 20 per cent of the offers. Likewise, 15 per cent offers were received in the domains of BFSI and FinTech; and 8 per cent in the consulting.

