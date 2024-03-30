Placement drive: IIM-Rohtak students get Rs 19.2 lakh average CTC

Rohtak, March 29
IIM-Rohtak concluded the placement session for the 13th batch of its flagship two-year post graduate programme (PGP).
As per the official statement, the average CTC, at Rs 19.27 lakh per annum, showed a 3 per cent growth over the past year’s average, which was Rs 18.73 lakh per annum. The top 10 per cent students of the batch received an average package of Rs 37.25 lakh per annum, it added.
Sales and marketing was the most sought-after domain and accounted for 30 per cent of the offers. The highest CTC was also offered in this domain. General management and human resources were the second most sought-after domain and accounted for 27 per cent of the offers. Product management, IT and operations constituted about 20 per cent of the offers. Likewise, 15 per cent offers were received in the domains of BFSI and FinTech; and 8 per cent in the consulting.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday
He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...