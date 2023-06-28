Plagued by potholes, bitumen roads to make way for cement pathways

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 27

Facing regular complaints of potholes and waterlogging on major roads of the city, the Karnal Municipal Corporation has decided to convert three major bitumen roads into cement-concrete. The tender process is under way and the work is expected to start in July, an MC official said.

Both roads of the Mughal Canal market are full of potholes, posing a threat to commuters. People have raised the issue of recarpeting of roads at different platforms, but nothing has been done. The condition is the same at Raghunath Mandir road from Government Girls School to Hansi road and a road between Daha and Madanpur in the city.

“We are going to construct three major bitumen roads with cement-concrete, which would have a long life,” said Abhishek Meena, MC Commissioner.

The roads of the Mughal Canal would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.4 crore, while Raghunath Mandir road will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 2.2 crore. Stormwater drains would also be constructed along the road for a better drainage system, the Commissioner stated, adding that the cement-concrete roads would end the problem of potholes permanently