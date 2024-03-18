Plagued by water shortage, Bhiwani village threatens to boycott elections

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, March 17

A social panchayat at Lohani village in the district has threatened to boycott polling in the Lok Sabha elections over the perennial problem of potable water shortage in the village. At a meeting attended by prominent members of society and panchayat, villagers decided to boycott the poll if the problem persisted in summer.

Dr Lakhwinder, a resident of the village, said they had been facing an immense problem of shortage of potable water for decades. “The waterworks located in the village gets supply from Jui canal. The villagers have to purchase water from tankers, which supply water at the rate of Rs 500 to Rs 700 per tanker,” he said.

Another resident Dinesh said they had taken up the demand with the district administration several times. “With the onset of summer, the villagers are set to face the ordeal for want of adequate supply of potable water,” he said. Sarpanch Ashok Singh said, “Water tanks in the village have a storage capacity for 24 days. We have submitted several representations to the district administration, but to no avail.

I have opposed the agenda of the meeting to boycott poll. I will meet the Deputy Commissioner again in Bhiwani tomorrow to take up the issue with him.”

The village, with over 2,000 families, has about 4,500 votes.

