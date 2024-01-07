Plaint on police ‘inaction’ in murder case ,Vij tells Kaithal SP to form SIT

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 6

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today directed Kaithal SP to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate a murder case. The minister was listening to the grievances at his residence.

A complainant from Kaithal informed Vij that his son had been murdered a few months ago. The complainant alleged that the police filed a case, but so far neither the culprits had been caught, nor it had conducted a ‘proper investigation’. Following this, the minister directed the Kaithal SP to form a SIT for investigation.

The minister also ordered reinvestigations in the suicide case of a Kaithal resident, and the murder case of a Ganaur resident.

A complainant from Kaithal alleged that immigration agents duped him of Rs 6 lakh in the name of sending him to Germany on a work visa. He alleged that initially the agents sent him to Russia instead of Germany, and a few days later he was asked to return to India. Later, the agents sent him to Dubai via Sri Lanka and assured him that he would soon be sent to Germany. After a few months in Dubai, he was sent to Kazakhstan where the police caught him. Subsequently, in July last year, he was deported to India. Upon returning, when he asked the agents to return his money, they threatened him.

In another case of immigration fraud, agents duped a youth of Yamunanagar of Rs 9 lakh by giving him a fake visa of Portugal. A young woman from Kurukshetra mentioned that agents cheated her of Rs 21 lakh by giving her a fake study visa to England. Meanwhile, a youth from Kurukshetra stated that he was cheated of Rs 9.50 lakh in the name of sending him to the US. A complainant from Bhiwani alleged that he was duped of Rs 21.65 lakh on the pretext of providing a job in the Income Tax Department. A case was registered but no action had been taken by the police, he alleged.

