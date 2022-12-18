Plaints pour in at minister's Janta Darbar

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 17

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij heard grievances of people from across the state, who reached at the PWD rest house here, during Janta Darbar today. Most complaints were regarding the Police Department where complainants sought appropriate action. The complainants alleged that in many cases, no action was being taken despite complaints being marked by minister himself.

The minister pulled up police officials of different districts and sought action on marked complaints.

A complainant from Kaithal alleged that an immigration fraud case was registered in March 2021 but the suspect was not arrested. The victim was duped of Rs 25 lakh and given a fake visa. The minister talked to the Kaithal SP over phone and sought the arrest of the suspect. The minister inquired about the case from the SP and asked the reason behind delay in the arrest of the suspect.

A complainant from Rohtak alleged that he was duped of Rs 1.82 crore on the pretext of investment. A case was registered but no action was taken. Vij asked the Rohtak SP to constitute an SIT for probe.

The minister also ordered action against a police official for not arresting a suspect in connection with a molestation case registered in April at Jhajjar. Several other complainants from Panipat, Bhiwani, Yamunanagar, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram and Hisar reached with their grievances related to police inaction in cases of murder, assault, missing persons, cheating and more. Vij said, “The complaints marked from the Janta Darbar are monitored regularly and action taken report is also sought.” — TNS