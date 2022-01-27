Plan for IGI airport-Hisar rail corridor ready: Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 25

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the state was ready with the action plan for setting up an elevated railway corridor between the IGI airport in Delhi and the Maharaja Agrasen airport in Hisar for faster connectivity between these destinations.

TraveL time to be reduced If the Centre approves the project on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis, the airport-to-airport train service will reduce the travel time to 1.15 to 1.30 hours. — Dushyant Chautala, Dy CM

Addressing a press meet at the airport today, he said they had submitted the proposal for the elevated corridor to the Centre. “We are ready with our action plan as soon as the Centre gives its nod to the project.” After the construction of the corridor, trains would run on this route at a speed of 180 to 200 km per hour, he said.

At present, it takes around 3.30 hours to reach the Delhi airport from Hisar by road.

The Deputy CM said the work of the maintenance, repair and overhaul was expected to start at the airport by May as the ongoing works for the extension of the runway was going on as per the set deadline. He said the Animal Husbandry Department had also decided to transfer 3,200 acres for the airport.

The Deputy CM further said said an integrated aviation hub at the airport was one of the top priorities of the state government. —

