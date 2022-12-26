Plan to ensure zero discharge of untreated water into Yamuna

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, December 25

With an aim to ensure ‘zero discharge of untreated sewage and industrial discharge into the Yamuna’, an action plan is being prepared jointly by different departments, under which focus is being laid on four drains and nullah which ultimately discharge water into the Yamuna.

The district administration has roped in Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSAMB), Panchayati Raj Department, Irrigation Department, Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), and HSVP, to work on an effective plan to check on the discharge of untreated water into the Yamuna River.

“We will ensure that no untreated water will be discharged into the Yamuna River, for it we have roped in various departments to chalk out an effective plan. Our focus is on four drains and nullah comprising Indri drain, Dhanora escape, drain number 2, and Gharaunda nullah,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner (DC).

As per the sources, untreated water of industries and domestic from Yamunanagar district is discharged into Dhanora escape which further entered into the Yamuna River at Jadoli village.

The water of the Indri drain enters into drain number 2 at Dadlana village in Panipat district into the Yamuna and water from Gharaunda nullah enters into drain number 2 which further leads to Yamuna in Panipat district.

Water from Nissing, Nilokheri, Taraori, Ghogripur STPs and nearby villages is discharged into Indri drain, while water from Kohand, Gharaunda STPs and nearby villages is discharged into Gharaunda drain.

“STPs are being established 20MLD at Phoosgarh, 8MLD in Shiv Colony, 2 MLD in Kohand, 2 MLD in Barsat, 2 MLD in Kambopura, 2MLD in Kachwa which will help in reducing the discharge of untreated domestic water into the Yamuna Canal,” said the DC Yadav.

“I have also asked the officials of the KMC and HSVP to ensure that no untreated domestic water will enter into Mughal Canal, which further enters into Yamuna through main drain number 1,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

SK Arora, Regional Officer of the HSPCB, said that they have been preparing the plan to check the discharge of untreated water into the drains which ultimately enter into River Yamuna through drain number 2.