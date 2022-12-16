Plan to improve lifestyle of Antyodaya families in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

The government has decided to launch ‘Block Parivartan Programme’ (BPP) to bring productive change in the lifestyle of Antyodaya families, residing in underdeveloped blocks across the state.

Under this programme, one from each district will be identified and work will be initiated on the basis of key performance indicators (KPIs), including poverty eradication, infrastructure and governance, health and nutrition, education and skil equality and empowerment, water and sanitation, energy management, social development, agriculture and irrigation.

For the time-bound implementation of the programme, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal held a meeting of officials of the Development and Panchayats, Education, Health and Family Welfare, Rural Development, and Medical Education Departments.

He directed officials to choose 18 pledges for nine key performance indicators (KPIs) within a week to step up the programme. He said this programme would be intensified in a phased manner.