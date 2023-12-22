Plan to launch sealing campaign against dairy owners in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, December 21

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has now prepared a plan to launch a sealing campaign against illegal dairies running in residential areas of the city. The sanitation wing has now started serving notices on the dairy owners.

The work on cow dung management was underway and it would start very soon, MC Executive Engineer Rahul Poonia said. Notices were being served on the dairy owners to shift their dairies out of the residential areas, he added.

As many as 386 medium and large-size dairies operating in various residential areas here have made life miserable of the people living nearby.

Recently, the MC sanitation wing had conducted a survey in the city and found around 386 dairies being run in the residential areas, of which, only 10 per cent were found registered.

As per sources in the MC, maximum number of dairies are operating in the Tehsil Camp area, Salarganj area, Gher Arayian, Quilla area, Sanoli road, Krishan Pura, Azaad Nagar and outer colonies in the city for the past many years.

The dairy owners flush cow dung into the sewers, which lead to choking of the sewer line, while foul smell emanates from the dairies and drains. The residents living nearby have raised the issues several times, but to no avail.

The MC has failed to shift the milk dairies outside the city even after 20 years.

MC officials said the dairy owners did not shift to the dairy complex on Jatal Road in which 197 plots had been allotted to the dairy owners in 2003. The MC House has also passed the agenda for shifting of the dairies outside the residential areas but in vain. Even former Mayor Bhupender Singh had protested that the dairies be shifted out of the residential areas.

The MC has also made a plan to deal with the cow dung problem scientifically and asked the dairy owners to register online for it, but merely 10 per cent of them have registered their dairies on the portal, the sources said.

Now, the MC has prepared a plan to initiate action against the dairy owners.

The sources said the Commissioner also directed the sanitation wing officials to initiate action against these illegal dairies and challan or seal them. An official said the notices had been served on around 50 dairy owners for shifting their dairies out the residential areas. If they failed to do so, the dairies would be sealed, the official said.

