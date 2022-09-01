Plan to remove encroachments on NH-44 in Samalkha in limbo

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, August 31

The removal of encroachments from the service lanes in Samalkha is stuck in files for the past three and a half months.

A liquor vendor has encroached the service lane on the highway.

The Project Director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has sought a Duty Magistrate and a police force to remove illegal structures developed on the National Highway -44 (NH-44) service lanes in Samalkha in May. However, DC Sushil Kumar Sarwan said a Duty Magistrate had been appointed on the request of NHAI officials on August 3. Due to non-removal of encroachments from the service lanes on both sides, the development of the service lane is pending for the past three years. The damaged service roads on both sides of the NH-44 have become a major problem for residents and commuters.

Duty Magistrate appointed on Aug 3 A Duty Magistrate was appointed on August 3 and the SP has been directed to provide adequate police force to the Duty Magistrate for the purpose. Now, it is up to the NHAI, when they will start removing the encroachments. —Sushil Kumar Sarwan, Deputy commissioner

The widening of the 70-kilometer stretch on NH-44 from Mukarba Chowk in Delhi to Panipat has been under way for the past five years. However, the flyover in Samalkha has been completed but the construction of service roads are still pending.

PP Kapoor, an RTI activist and convener of the “Samalkha Bachao Sangharsh Morcha”, said MP Sanjay Bhatia along with the DC and Hanumant Sangwan, Project Director, NHAI, visited the area on May 10 and the DC directed the removal of encroachment near Utsav banquet hall— illegal encroachment by liquor vend, dhabas and encroachment under the flyover by the cabs and other vehicles. Anand Dahiya, DGM, NHAI, said, “Letters have been written to the DC, Panipat, to provide a Duty Magistrate and a police force to remove the encroachments on the NH service lanes for the smooth flow of traffic.We will again give a reminder to the DC, Panipat, and also write a separate letter to the Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner to ask for the removal of liquor vend, which is on the government land,” Dahiya added.