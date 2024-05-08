Plan to revive archaeological tourism in Haryana

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, May 7
Out to boost archaeological tourism in Haryana, the state Archaeology Department has started conservation and restoration of ancient structures. It has prepared a plan with special focus on districts like Nuh, Mahendragarh and Gurugram, which lie on the golden triangle route, to make them a part of the Jaipur-Agra tour itinerary.
Part of golden triangle
We have a treasure of archaeological heritage that is in dire need of conservation and revival. A majority of these monuments are lost in the pages of history and can be pillars of archaeological tourism in the state. These lie on the famous golden triangle between Jaipur, Delhi and Agra and can be a major attraction. Director, Archaeology Museums, Haryana
The first monument to be taken up is Dehra Mandir in the Aravali forest area at Bhond village of Ferozepur Jhirka block in Nuh district. The Jain temple, according to officials, was constructed around 1451 AD (Samvat 1508), as inferred from an inscription on the structure. The temple is suffering from serious structural issues, such as bulging of masonry and deterioration of roof. The structural consolidation of the temple needs to be undertaken on priority.
The department plans to immediately take up its emergency stabilisation. A detailed revival plan amounting to over Rs 5 crore has been prepared, which will cover precautionary measures to prevent further deterioration. It will include re-laying of decayed and damaged floor of the courtyard and interior floor matching with original stone and with traditional materials, reconsolidation of damaged masonry and re-plastering of walls with original ornamental plaster work and traditional lime mortar.
The department shall also undertake repairs and waterproofing of the roof, repair of domes, reconstruction of outer cells and fixing ‘garbhgriha’ and ‘pradikshanpath’ fencing. The temple architecture appears to be heavily influenced by the then prevailing Lodhi style of architecture.
