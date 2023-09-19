Plan to transform rural communities

Chandigarh, September 18
The Haryana Government is embarking on a transformative journey with the launch of the Block Utthaan Programme (BUP), a comprehensive initiative aimed at revitalising rural communities across the state. In its first phase, the programme will be rolled out in 22 underdeveloped blocks, with one block selected from each district, commencing in October.
At a meeting to review the implementation of Block Utthan Programme, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said nine key performance indicators (KPIs) had been identified across various sectors — agriculture and irrigation, equality and poverty eradication, empowerment, education and skilling, social development, health and nutrition, infrastructure and governance, energy management, and water and sanitation.
Kaushal directed all offices to submit data against their relevant indicator for all 143 blocks by September 30 for baseline assessment.
