Plant for water conservation at women police station opened

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 14

Navjyoti India Foundation NGO inaugurated a water conservation plant at the women police station, Sector 51 here on Thursday. This initiative is fuelled by the SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited, which is setting up total 40 water conservation structures at different police stations.

Addressing the crowd, Chief Guest Dr Kiran Bedi said, “We have to make Gurugram water-rich and water-positive. Including police stations in this social cause is a way of saying that all we need is unity. Like our Prime Minister says, Janshakti is the key.”

G Asok Kumar, Director-General, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Ministry of Jal Shakti, said, “Currently, the groundwater level is increasing everywhere, which is a positive result of these combined initiatives.”

This significant initiative is a vital element of the overarching scheme, “Securing Water, Securing Tomorrow,” which is part of a larger project, “Catch the Rain Where It Falls”, he added.

#Gurugram