Plantation drive at CBLU

Bhiwani: The Vice-Chancellor of the Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Deepti Dharmani, launched a plantation drive at the university campus by planting a triveni (a bunch of three saplings) at the university campus in Prem Nagar village of Bhiwani district. Triveni Baba, a native of Bhiwani, who has been on a mission to plant saplings, also accompanied the Vice-Chancellor.
International conference at MDU
Rohtak: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) will organise an international conference on "Fostering Global Collaboration in Higher Education" on April 1 and 2. MDU Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajbir Singh said the conference is aimed at leveraging MDU at global level with strategic international partnerships. Eminent academicians and experts from different countries will take part in the two-day event. “The participants will deliberate on the cutting-edge developments and forge pathways for future collaborations in the realm of global education and research,” said Professor Rishi Chaudhary, Dean, Centre for International Academic Affairs.
