Plantation drive at MDU

Rohtak: A plantation drive was organised at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), wherein Vice Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh, Registrar Prof Gulshan Lal Taneja, eminent academician Dr Sitaram Vyas planted Kadam saplings in the sports complex. University faculty members, non-teaching employees and students were present during the plantation programme. Notably, the MDU has embarked upon a massive plantation as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Utsav to boost the cause of environment conservation.

Mahendragarh: Meghna Reddy, a student of the department of printing and packaging technology, Central University of Haryana (CUH), has secured first position in the North Zone Print Olympiad. Dr Phool Singh, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology said the Print Olympiad was a prestigious competition organised in the country in the field of printing. Anil Kundu, assistant professor and coordinator of the North Zone Print Olympiad said students from different institutions of the country participated in this competition and were divided into four zones. One student from each zone was selected, he added.

Ambala: Seventeen NCC girl cadets of SD Vidya School, Ambala Cantonment, attended a camp at Arya girls College Ambala Cantonment. The camp was organised under commanding officer of 1HR girls BN NCC Colonel Sanjiv Kumar (Shaurya Chakra). The cadets participated in various activities such as weapon training class, compass and map reading drill, theory classes on various topics such as personality development, time management, social service, leadership traits, rural development program and natural disaster.

Sonepat: Ashoka University as part of its latest edition of Ashoka X, a multi-disciplinary online certificate programme, is set to conduct a course on 75 years of India's Independence. Eminent faculty members such as Prof Rudrangshu Mukherjee, Chancellor, Professor of History, Ashoka University, DPhil, Oxford University, Arvind Panagariya, first VC Niti Aayog, Shivshankar Menon, National Security Adviser 2010-2014), Rita Kothari, professor of English, Ashoka University, Director, MA in English Programme, PhD, Gujarat University, Madhavi Menon, professor of English, Ashoka University), Sunil Khilnani, renowned scholar of politics and history, among others will cover the story of India since its inception 75 years ago. They will address the foundational politics and its subsequent social, economic and cultural trajectory that shaped the country and the hopes, fears and progress that Indians can look forward to.