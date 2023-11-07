Plea against INLD leader to be heard on Nov 30: High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today fixed November 30 for hearing a petition alleging furnishing of false information by Ellenabad MLA and senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala in his affidavits on educational qualification and income tax returns submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for contesting the state Assembly elections.

“In this manner, he committed an electoral offence envisaged under Section 125-A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. It appears that the BA degree obtained by the respondent from the Magadh University, Bodhgaya, is fake,” the petitioner submitted.

After hearing the plea, the Division Bench of Justice Sudhir Singh and Justice Sumeet Goel fixed the hearing of the petition along with a similar petition pending for hearing on November 30.

