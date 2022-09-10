Plea challenging Haryana judges' seniority dismissed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

The HC today dismissed a plea challenging the seniority list of state’s Superior Judicial Service officers.

As such, the existing seniority list of the judges in the state will remain intact.

The development is significant as the HC collegium has recommended for elevation the names of four District and Sessions Judges from Haryana. The matter was placed before the Division Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sandeep Moudgil on a bunch of pleas filed by judicial officer Paramveer Nijjar and other petitioners.