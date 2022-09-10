Plea challenging Haryana judges' seniority dismissed

Chandigarh, September 9
The HC today dismissed a plea challenging the seniority list of state’s Superior Judicial Service officers.
As such, the existing seniority list of the judges in the state will remain intact.
The development is significant as the HC collegium has recommended for elevation the names of four District and Sessions Judges from Haryana. The matter was placed before the Division Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sandeep Moudgil on a bunch of pleas filed by judicial officer Paramveer Nijjar and other petitioners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony
Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...
India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA
To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...
'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice
The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...