Plea for admission to diploma course rejected

Rohtak, September 7

In a setback to over 350 private colleges across the state, the Directorate of School Education has rejected their representation demanding initiation of admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course for session 2023-24 and allocation of students, stating that the order to discontinue the course was taken in consonance with NEP-2020.

Before discontinuing the course, it was observed that in all Block Institutes of Teacher Education, Government Elementary Teacher Training Institutes and private colleges, a number of seats remained vacant during sessions from 2015-23, stated the orders.

HSFPCA president Satish Khola said a meeting would be held in Rohtak on Saturday to plan the next move.

