Plea for admission to diploma course rejected

Rohtak, September 7
In a setback to over 350 private colleges across the state, the Directorate of School Education has rejected their representation demanding initiation of admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course for session 2023-24 and allocation of students, stating that the order to discontinue the course was taken in consonance with NEP-2020.
Before discontinuing the course, it was observed that in all Block Institutes of Teacher Education, Government Elementary Teacher Training Institutes and private colleges, a number of seats remained vacant during sessions from 2015-23, stated the orders.
HSFPCA president Satish Khola said a meeting would be held in Rohtak on Saturday to plan the next move.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea
Today’s era not of war, reiterates PM | Lists terrorism, ext...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...