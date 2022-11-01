Plea in HC against parole to dera chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s release on 40-day regular parole today came under the Punjab and Haryana High Court scanner with an advocate filing a petition to cancel the same. Directions were further sought to lodge him in the jail as a consequence of the parole cancellation.

Advocate HC Arora, in his petition, submitted that the grant of regular parole to respondent-Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was in violation of the provisions of the Haryana Good Conduct of Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act.

Elaborating, Arora submitted appropriate conditions had not been incorporated in the parole order to prevent its misuse. As a result, the dera chief was misusing the parole by conducting virtual/online “satsangs” with his followers all over the world and had released a music video on YouTube.

“The aforesaid conduct on part of the respondent (Gurmeet Singh, alias Baba Ram Rahim) is threatening the peace and tranquillity in the state of Punjab, where the people opposed to him were rising in revolt against the parole granted to him and they were staging dharnas,” Arora added. The petition is yet to come up for hearing.