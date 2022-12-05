Plea to upgrade three police posts in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 4

The Karnal police have sent a proposal to the state headquarters as regards upgrading three police posts as police stations.

If all goes as per the plan, the district will have 21 police stations, including two women and one traffic, while the number of police posts will come down to 13.

At present, there are a total of 18 police stations and 16 police posts across the district.

Sources in the police department say several police stations in the district cover a large area and effective policing is not possible unless police posts are upgraded.

“After analysing all aspects and to provide effective policing, we have proposed that three police posts be upgrades as police stations. We have sent the proposal to the state headquarters to upgrade Jundla, and two police posts situated along the UP border (Biana and Manglora),” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).

Upgrading the police posts located along the Haryana-UP border would help in the prevention of crime as the manpower there would also be increased, the SP added.

The authorities claimed that new police stations would reduce the burden on the existing police stations. “If these three police posts are upgraded, it will help in reducing the burden on the existing police stations,” the SP added.

