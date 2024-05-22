PM Modi ‘jhoothon ka sardar’: Mallikarjun Kharge at Yamunanagar rally

Chandigarh/Yamunanagar, May 21

In a direct attack on PM Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pointed out that rather than providing concrete figures on development initiatives, the PM was criticising the Congress. “Every time I switch on TV, his presence is overwhelming across all channels. He’s omnipresent, but instead of focusing on his own achievements, he targets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi,” Kharge remarked. “A leader who indulges only in criticism rarely accomplishes substantial work,” he said.

During a press conference, Kharge objected to Modi’s claims that the Congress would redistribute household assets to Muslims following the caste census. “He alleges that if someone owns 2 acres, we would take away an acre. In Gujarat, he said if someone had two buffaloes, the Congress would give one to Muslims. These lies prove that Modi is ‘jhoothon ka sardar’. How long does he intend to deceive us? His promises — from depositing Rs 15 lakh in every account to doubling farmers’ income — remain unfulfilled,” he said.

On BJP’s charge that the Congress was anti-Lord Ram, Kharge said, “Some worship Ram, some Krishna and some Shankar. Our tribal population worships nature. Jains believe in Teerthankar. Buddhists have a scientific way of worship. We are with everyone.”

In Yamunanagar, he addressed a public meeting at Jagadhri to support party candidate from Ambala (reserved) Varun Chaudhary and INDIA bloc nominee Sushil Gupta. — TNS

‘Go by the law’

On the Enforcement Directorate’s allegations that the AAP got illegal funding of Rs 7 crore, Kharge said, “It should also be investigated how firms donated more than their earnings to political parties. We are saying the law should take its course, but Modi doesn’t allow things to work as per law.”

‘Trail of destruction’ Modi had a decade in power, yet he’s left a trail of destruction and has failed to deliver on his promises. — Mallikarjun Kharge, cong president

