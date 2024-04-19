PM Modi steering country in new direction: Sirsa candidate Ashok Tanwar

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 18

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency Dr Ashok Tanwar addressed over a dozen public gatherings in Ellenabad on Thursday. He emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in steering the country in a new direction. Tanwar highlighted the need for change, pointing out that the legacy of the past 67 years of the Congress government was washed away in just 10 years. During his interactions, Tanwar urged everyone to support the BJP on May 25. He assured the people that Modi would take care of the rest.

He held discussions with party officials and workers at the Ellenabad election office and participated in several programmes and a public meeting at Meena Market in Ellenabad.

Tanwar highlighted the achievements of the BJP government, citing increased confidence among people in the fulfillment of their dreams. He said, the BJP government in Haryana had created job opportunities for thousands of youth, particularly in Sirsa district. Arrangements had been made for Mudra loans to empower the uneducated and initiatives to promote women’s self-reliance had garnered praise.

Tanwar also visited Mithi Surera village in Ellenabad to express condolences on the death of former MLA Ch. Bhagiram.

