PM Modi to inaugurate 19km-long section of Dwarka Expressway in Haryana on Monday

New Delhi, March 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gurugram in Haryana on March 11.

At around noon, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 112 National Highway Projects spread across the country worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

In order to help improve the traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway.

The 19km-long Haryana section of the eight-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2km-long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7km-long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula.

It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and to the Gurugram bypass.

Other major projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the 9.6km-long six- lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) - Package 3 from Nangloi-Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi; three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at a cost of about Rs 4,600 crore in Uttar Pradesh; Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of about Rs 2,950 crore in Andhra Pradesh; Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth around Rs 3,400 crore in Himachal Pradesh; Dobaspet-Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs 2,750 crore in Karnataka, along with 42 other projects worth Rs 20,500 crore in different states.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for various National Highway projects across the country.

Major projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include 14 packages of Bengaluru- Kadappa-Vijayawada Expressway worth Rs. 14,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh; six packages of Belgaum-Hungund-Raichur section of NH-748A worth Rs 8,000 crore in Karnataka; three packages of Shamli-Ambala highway worth Rs 4,900 crore in Haryana; two packages of Amritsar-Bathinda corridor worth Rs 3,800 crore in Punjab; along with 39 other projects worth Rs 32,700 crore in different states.

“These projects will significantly contribute towards the growth of the National Highway network as well as help in boosting socio-economic growth, enhance job opportunities and promote trade and commerce in regions across the country,” a PMO statement said.

