PM Modi to inaugurate Tata Memorial’s Homi Bhabha cancer hospital in Mohali on August 24

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana and Punjab on August 24 to dedicate to the people two important health initiatives.

A PMO statement said that at around 11 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Amrita hospital at Faridabad, Haryana.

Thereafter, Modi will travel to Mohali and dedicate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre to the nation, at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar in Mohali district at around 2:15 pm.

PM in Haryana

The PMO said the availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR) will get a boost with the inauguration of Amrita hospital at Faridabad. Managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the super-specialty hospital will be equipped with 2,600 beds. The hospital, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 6,000 crore, will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR region.

PM in Punjab

In an endeavour to provide world-class cancer care to the residents of Punjab and the neighbouring states and UTs, the Prime Minister will dedicate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre to the nation, the PMO said.

The hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under department of atomic energy.

The cancer hospital is a tertiary care hospital of 300-bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modalities like surgery, radiotherapy and medical oncology - chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone-marrow transplant.

The hospital will function like a hub of cancer care and treatment in the region, with the 100-bed hospital in Sangrur functioning like its ‘spoke’.

The hospital seeks to provide succour to large swathes of Punjab reeling under cancer burden.

