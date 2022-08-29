 PM Modi virtually lays stone of Maruti’s Kharkhoda unit : The Tribune India

PM Modi virtually lays stone of Maruti’s Kharkhoda unit

Says it shows Suzuki’s strong bond with India

PM Modi virtually lays stone of Maruti’s Kharkhoda unit

CM Manohar Lal Khattar looks at a model of the Maruti Suzuki plant to be set up at the IMT, Kharkhoda, in Sonepat on Sunday.

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, August 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki’s third plant at the Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Kharkhoda here today.

Addressing the gathering through videoconferencing, PM Modi said the relationship between India and Japan was strong. “The Suzuki family’s relationship with India turns 40 years old. This will become the basis of immense possibilities for the country,” he said and congratulated Japan and Suzuki.

To spur industrial revolution in state

This project of Maruti Suzuki will be the foundation stone for the prosperity of Haryana. The plant will usher in the next phase of industrial revolution in the state. Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

The PM further said India and Japan had completed development projects like bullet trains in Gujarat and Maharashtra, Maruti Suzuki plants in Haryana and Gujarat, which were the examples of friendship between the two countries.

Remembering former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe, Modi said his legacy was being carried forward by the present PM, Fumio Kishida. “Haryana and Gujarat are contributing to the industrial development of the country and many units are being set up here through ease-of-doing business, which is benefitting crores of people,” the PM added.

He also emphasised on the manufacture and use of electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his gratitude to the PM for laying the foundation stone of the project. Appreciating the decision of Maruti Suzuki to set up its third plant in Haryana, he said it was such a step, through which the country was moving towards realising the dream of ‘Self-reliant India’ and ‘Make in India’.

Khattar further said the Maruti company had completed four decades in Haryana. “It has made a remarkable contribution in giving Haryana a

special identity in the automobile sector.”

The CM said in the recent past, Haryana had not only emerged as a preferred destination for investors, but their confidence in the state had been strengthened continuously. “Despite the pandemic, many big companies invested in Haryana. In the past few years, an investment of Rs 40,000 crore has come to Haryana. We are continuously increasing our exports. The goal of the state government is to double the exports in the coming times.”

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said with the establishment of these two plants in Kharkhoda, the area would develop on the lines of Gurugram and a large number of subsidiaries would also be set up here. He further said the state government would spend about Rs 900 crore on infrastructure facilities for the development of the IMT-Kharkhoda so that industrial development takes place in the area.

OVER 11K TO GET JOBS

  • The new plants will be set up in Kharkhoda on 800 acres and 100 acres of land, respectively
  • The project is estimated to cost over Rs 18,000 crore and generate jobs for over 11,000 skilled, unskilled & semi-skilled workers
  • The first phase of the plant will be commissioned by 2025 with a manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units per annum

