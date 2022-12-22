PM to inaugurate Gurugram-Dausa stretch

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Gurugram-Dausa stretch on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The information was shared by Gurugram MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh following his meeting with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by officials of the National Highways Authority of India and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. They reviewed the highway projects being executed in the Gururgam district. According to officials, the opening of the section will greatly reduce the burden on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. It will also reduce congestion in Gurugram. The Delhi-Mumbai expressway is being developed as an eight-lane access control green field expressway. By adding four more lanes, it can be expanded to 12 lanes. A median of 21 metres in width is being built on the expressway.