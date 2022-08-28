PM to lay stone of Maruti’s Kharkhoda plant today

Chandigarh, August 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki’s third plant
at Industrial Model Township (IMT), Kharkhoda, Sonepat, tomorrow.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, along with various central ministers and MPs, will also be present during the programme.
Third plant in state
- This will be the third plant of Maruti Suzuki in Haryana
- The other two are already functional at Gurugram and Manesar
- Rs 2,400 crore has been spent on land for Kharkhoda plant and around Rs 20,000 crore more will be invested
The CM said the foundation stone would prove to be a milestone in the industrial progress of the state. “Today, Haryana has become a major automobile manufacturing hub in the country. At present, about 50 per cent of the cars made in India are manufactured in Haryana. With Maruti Suzuki setting up another plant, a new industrial hub is going to be developed in the state,” he said.
New industrial hub
Haryana has become a major automobile manufacturing hub in the country. At present, about 50% of cars made in India are manufactured in the state. With Maruti Suzuki setting up another plant, a new industrial hub is going to be developed in the state. —Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister
The CM said the state government had provided facilities to the industry, due to which the state was progressing as an industrial hub. He said investment by big companies had given a positive impetus to industrial environment in the state.
After Gurugram and Manesar, this will be the third plant of Maruti Suzuki in Haryana. The stone of a Suzuki bike manufacturing unit will also be laid here. In May 2022, an MoU was signed for the allotment of land to Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited for setting up this plant. Around Rs 2,400 crore was spent on purchasing this land and over Rs 20,000 crore more would be invested.
