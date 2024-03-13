 PM Modi unveils section of railway freight corridor in Palwal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • PM Modi unveils section of railway freight corridor in Palwal

PM Modi unveils section of railway freight corridor in Palwal

PM Modi unveils section of railway freight corridor in Palwal

Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar at the inauguration of the Dedicated Railway Freight Corridor in Palwal. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 12

The Eastern Peripheral Dedicated Railway Freight Corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on Tuesday. Union Minister of State of Power and Heavy Industries and local MP Krishan Pal Gurjar was present as the chief guest at the programme organised in Prithla village of the district today. The rail corridor passes through the district.

While inauguration programme was telecast live, Gurjar inspected the rail track at Prithla village and interacted with officials of the Railways. Gurjar said the inauguration was part of the dedicated projects worth Rs 85,000 crore of Railways that had been unveiled recently. He said the Eastern Peripheral Railway Freight Corridor would unleash an economic boom in the region as goods and material worth hundreds of crores could be transported in a smooth and speedy manner from the NCR to various parts of the country. He said the corridor would help in saving time and money.

He said infrastructural development had taken place at a rapid pace in the past 10 years. This project, he said would help in movement of goods trains in the region resulting in overall economic growth.

Rakesh Kumar, Chief General Manager of the corridor, said the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor was 1,506-km long. He said it connects Dadri town in Uttar Pradesh with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It passes through several states, including UP, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana.

The corridor between Dadri and Rewari Junction was 128-km long, with five stations en route, including New Dadri, New Faridabad, New Prithla, New Tauru and New Dharuhera. This section connects Asawati, Palwal and Gautam Buddha Nagar with main line of the Railways network in the region.

DGM Rakesh Navhal, Civil Assistant Project Manager Mihir Jha, district officials and local leaders of the ruling BJP were among those present on the occasion.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi #Palwal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

SBI submits electoral bonds' details to Election Commission

2
Haryana

Anil Vij skips Nayab Saini's oath-taking event; his name was on list of ministers, says Khattar

3
Chandigarh

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

4
Trending

Video: Out on 6-hour parole for his wedding, gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with Anuradha Choudhary

5
Haryana

Upstaged, ‘kingmaker’ JJP faces uphill battle in Haryana

6
India

Congress announces second list for Lok Sabha poll; Nakul Nath to contest from Chhindwara, Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat

7
Haryana

New Haryana CM Nayab Saini asks governor to convene assembly session on Wednesday to prove majority

8
Entertainment

‘One love’: Diljit Dosanjh vibes with tribal women in Kinnaur, watch him embrace the local traditions with a dash of swag

9
Himachal

Supreme Court defers hearing on disqualified rebel Himachal Congress MLAs to March 18

10
Haryana

Gangster Kala Jatheri marries 'lady don' in Delhi today; 'Grih pravesh' tomorrow at Haryana's Sonipat village

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Haryana Assembly session to prove govt’s majority gets under way

Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote

First of all, obituary references are taken up

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, rail rook protests

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests

To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...

Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being kidnapped’

Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’

Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...

Biden clinches nomination, bruising presidential rematch with Trump looms

Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms

It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...


Cities

View All

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Amritsar MC Commissioner pays visit to Ram Bagh, okays funds for revamp

Registration for e-rickshaws begins in Amritsar

Lack of warning signs at road construction projects a threat to commuters’ lives in Amritsar

Amritsar: Ministerial staff burn copies of Budget for ignoring them

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution passed by Chandigarh MC House

Three held for robbing cash collector of Rs 11 lakh near Elante mall in Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at music firm owners in Mohali

Gang of bike thieves busted in Mohali

2 more arrested in Mohali firing case

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

7 held for supplying spurious ‘life-saving’ cancer medicines

Rooftop solar plants to be set up on 645 govt, MC buildings

Borewell victim was trying to flee after committing theft: Police

Gangster ties knot with ‘Madam Minz’ amid heavy security

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Improvement Trust fined for failing to give possession of plot

Illegal mining in villages: 12 suspects held, 14 cases registered, claim police

Migrant woman found murdered

Jalandhar Admn all set for smooth conduct of LS elections: DC

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

Sensor-based smart traffic lights to come up at 42 main junctions in Ludhiana

Govt college official booked for sexually harassing asst professor

A first: Locomotor disabled students get motorised wheelchairs in Punjab

MCH expansion work to miss another deadline

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Orientation programme at Lakshmi Bai Institute

Ex-servicemen lash out at Centre for not conceding their demands