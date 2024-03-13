PM Modi unveils section of railway freight corridor in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 12

The Eastern Peripheral Dedicated Railway Freight Corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on Tuesday. Union Minister of State of Power and Heavy Industries and local MP Krishan Pal Gurjar was present as the chief guest at the programme organised in Prithla village of the district today. The rail corridor passes through the district.

While inauguration programme was telecast live, Gurjar inspected the rail track at Prithla village and interacted with officials of the Railways. Gurjar said the inauguration was part of the dedicated projects worth Rs 85,000 crore of Railways that had been unveiled recently. He said the Eastern Peripheral Railway Freight Corridor would unleash an economic boom in the region as goods and material worth hundreds of crores could be transported in a smooth and speedy manner from the NCR to various parts of the country. He said the corridor would help in saving time and money.

He said infrastructural development had taken place at a rapid pace in the past 10 years. This project, he said would help in movement of goods trains in the region resulting in overall economic growth.

Rakesh Kumar, Chief General Manager of the corridor, said the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor was 1,506-km long. He said it connects Dadri town in Uttar Pradesh with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It passes through several states, including UP, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana.

The corridor between Dadri and Rewari Junction was 128-km long, with five stations en route, including New Dadri, New Faridabad, New Prithla, New Tauru and New Dharuhera. This section connects Asawati, Palwal and Gautam Buddha Nagar with main line of the Railways network in the region.

DGM Rakesh Navhal, Civil Assistant Project Manager Mihir Jha, district officials and local leaders of the ruling BJP were among those present on the occasion.

