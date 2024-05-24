 PM: Will safeguard SC, ST quota, Congress wants to give it to Muslims : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • PM: Will safeguard SC, ST quota, Congress wants to give it to Muslims

PM: Will safeguard SC, ST quota, Congress wants to give it to Muslims

PM: Will safeguard SC, ST quota, Congress wants to give it to Muslims

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister. File photo



Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Mahendragarh, May 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the Congress wanted to remove Ram from India and give the quota meant for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to the Muslims.

He said that the West Bengal Government of the TMC, which is an ally of the INDIA bloc, had diverted the OBC reservation to illegal immigrants belonging to the minority community. He added that the INDIA bloc wanted the Muslims to have the first right on the country's resources.

Avoids reference to Agniveer issue

  • The Prime Minister avoided a reference to the Agniveer scheme, which is a big issue in the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency
  • The gathering was amazed when Modi recalled his long association with late CM Bansi Lal and acknowledged his contributions towards the development of the area

“The reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs is their adhikar and Modi is the chowkidar of this adhikar,” said the Prime Minister while addressing a rally at Pali village in Mahendragarh district. He accused the INDIA bloc of engaging in politics of communalism, casteism and dynasty.

Earlier, Modi greeted the gathering with “Ram-Ram bhai sareya ne” in chaste Haryanavi, eliciting a rousing response from people. He praised the Haryanavi cuisine comprising roti, raw onion, raabdi and baajre ki khichdi and prompted the crowd to raise slogans of “Fir ek baar, Modi sarkar”.

The Prime Minister said that the Congress had allocated Rs 500 crore for the One Rank, One Pension (OROP) scheme while his government had earmarked Rs 1.25 lakh crore for it.

The gathering was amazed when the Prime Minister recalled his long association with late Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal and acknowledged his contributions towards the development of the area. “The next five years will be dedicated to the semiconductor, drone, food processing and start-up sectors,” he said, adding that the people of Haryana would play a key role in these sectors.

Modi sought votes for party candidates from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat Dharambir Singh and Gurugram constituency Rao Inderjit Singh, both of whom were present on the occasion. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also addressed the gathering.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Mahendragarh #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh skips PM Modi's rally on home turf; is unwell and resting at Delhi home

2
Punjab

PM Modi invokes 1971 at Patiala rally, says he'd have taken back Kartapur Sahib before freeing Pakistani soldiers

3
Patiala

Capt Amarinder Singh’s letter to Modi: 'Sad I am not there to receive you myself; assure you we will give you the seat'

4
India

Nikhil Gupta, accused of trying to kill Sikh separatist leader Pannun, closer to being extradited to US

5
Punjab

EC ticks off Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi for calling Poonch terror attack a ‘staged stunt’

6
Diaspora

Indian students begin turning away from UK universities for Master’s courses

7
Trending

Video: In zeal to arrest man who harassed AIIMS doctor, police drive car into crowded emergency ward in Rishikesh

8
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan discharged from Ahmedabad hospital after receiving treatment for heat stroke

9
Punjab

EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary on FIR registered by Vigilance Bureau in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

10
World

Bangladesh MP’s friend paid Rs 5 crore to 'murder' him: West Bengal CID

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Amid protests by farmer unions, PM flies by chopper to addre...

Barred from rally, farmers clash with cops, block roads

Barred from rally, farmers clash with cops in Patiala, block roads

Canvassing ends for 58 seats in 8 states

Canvassing ends for 58 seats in 8 states

889 in fray | Polling for all seats in Haryana, Delhi tomorr...

In Haryana, Priyanka takes up cause of farmers, wrestlers

In Haryana, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes up cause of farmers, wrestlers


Cities

View All

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

SAD garnering good response from all sections, claims Bikram Majithia

Vote for Khadoor Sahib CPI candidate: Punjab Istri Sabha

Amritsar Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla invokes Channi after ‘anti-Dalit’ charge

Perturbed over contaminated water supply, Chheharta residents decide against voting

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari: City-state governance model participatory, won’t impact Chandigarh's UT status

Congress mindset against migrants, claims Sanjay Tandon

Dhol beats, selfies with people & meeting leaders at home mark Manish Tewari’s campaign

BJP’s Subhash Sharma unveils vision document for Anandpur Sahib

High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

Rahul takes jibe at Modi over ‘sent by God’ claim

BJP’s star-studded finale dominates last day; AAP, Congress take it easy

Why are you targeting my old, ailing parents, Kejriwal asks PM

Modi takes veiled dig at Kejriwal: ‘Experienced thief knows much’

Families join the poll fray as campaigns hit fever pitch

Families join the poll fray as campaigns hit fever pitch

CM Maan, AAP leaders hold roadshows in Phillaur, Nakodar

Jalandhar: Farmer unions put up pamphlets with posers to BJP leaders in villages

Druglord got call from US minutes before he was shot in Jalandhar, claims family

In Jalandhar, SPG holds mock drill ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s rally

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

Punjab Congress unites to take on ‘traitor’ Ravneet Bittu in Ludhiana

DEO leads police flag march in city areas ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Parashar takes out foot march in North segment

20-yr-old girl jumps into Sirhind canal

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Barred from rally, farmers clash with cops in Patiala, block roads