PM: Will safeguard SC, ST quota, Congress wants to give it to Muslims

Sunit Dhawan

Mahendragarh, May 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the Congress wanted to remove Ram from India and give the quota meant for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to the Muslims.

He said that the West Bengal Government of the TMC, which is an ally of the INDIA bloc, had diverted the OBC reservation to illegal immigrants belonging to the minority community. He added that the INDIA bloc wanted the Muslims to have the first right on the country's resources.

Avoids reference to Agniveer issue The Prime Minister avoided a reference to the Agniveer scheme, which is a big issue in the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency

The gathering was amazed when Modi recalled his long association with late CM Bansi Lal and acknowledged his contributions towards the development of the area

“The reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs is their adhikar and Modi is the chowkidar of this adhikar,” said the Prime Minister while addressing a rally at Pali village in Mahendragarh district. He accused the INDIA bloc of engaging in politics of communalism, casteism and dynasty.

Earlier, Modi greeted the gathering with “Ram-Ram bhai sareya ne” in chaste Haryanavi, eliciting a rousing response from people. He praised the Haryanavi cuisine comprising roti, raw onion, raabdi and baajre ki khichdi and prompted the crowd to raise slogans of “Fir ek baar, Modi sarkar”.

The Prime Minister said that the Congress had allocated Rs 500 crore for the One Rank, One Pension (OROP) scheme while his government had earmarked Rs 1.25 lakh crore for it.

The gathering was amazed when the Prime Minister recalled his long association with late Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal and acknowledged his contributions towards the development of the area. “The next five years will be dedicated to the semiconductor, drone, food processing and start-up sectors,” he said, adding that the people of Haryana would play a key role in these sectors.

Modi sought votes for party candidates from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat Dharambir Singh and Gurugram constituency Rao Inderjit Singh, both of whom were present on the occasion. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also addressed the gathering.

