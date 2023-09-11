PMFBY not compulsory, clarifies govt

Chandigarh, September 10
The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) is not compulsory for farmers across the state. Putting to rest the contradictory claims about the PMFBY, the BJP-JJP government has clarified that it was optional for both the loanee and the non-loanee farmers.
“The scheme will work on the ‘opt-out’ mode for the existing loanee farmers. The farmers can choose not to be enrolled under the scheme by giving a declaration mentioning his unwillingness to participate in the scheme any time during the year for the upcoming season but at least seven days before the cut-off date for enrolment or debit of the premium,” a notification issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said.
The clarification assumes importance as the issue of the compulsory enrolment of the farmers under the PMFBY had led to heated arguments between the ruling BJP-JJP and the Opposition in recent monsoon session.
Besides, the loanee farmers, the non-loanee farmers can also opt out of the scheme by submitting applications online or through inter-mediators with valid documents.
Meanwhile, the state government has notified sum assured for various crops during the current kharif season with cotton commanding highest sum of Rs 98,595 per hectare. Paddy follows a close behind at Rs 96,371 per hectare followed by maize (49,421), bajra (Rs 46,456) and moong (Rs 43,243).
For the rabi session (2023-24), the sum assured for wheat will be highest at Rs 72,896 followed by sunflower (49,421), mustard (Rs48,927), barley (Rs 46,456) and gram (Rs 35,830).
