PMLA case against Unitech: ED takes possession of Gurugram plots worth Rs 245 crore

New Delhi, March 27
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it has taken “possession” of 15 land parcels worth Rs 245 crore in Haryana’s Gurugram under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with its investigation against realty firm Unitech and its promoters.
The ED in an official statement said the plots belong to Trikar Group, a benami firm of Unitech.
The ED had attached these immovable assets earlier under provisions of the PMLA and following its confirmation by the Adjudicating Authority under the law, the agency has now taken the “physical possession” of these land parcels, it said.
A case under provisions of the PMLA against the Unitech group, its promoter brothers - Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra - and their family and others is based on multiple FIRs registered by the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.
The agency had arrested the Chandra brothers, Ramesh Chandra (their father and founder of Unitech), Preeti Chandra (wife of Sanjay Chandra), Rajesh Malik (promoter of accused company Carnoustie group) in this case.
As many as 45 searches were conducted by the ED in this case apart from attaching assets worth a total Rs 1,132.55 crore and filing of two charge sheets.
“The attachment of assets includes that of the Carnoustie Group, Shivalik Group, Trikar Group and the properties of shell, benami and personal companies of the Chandras, etc,” the ED said in the statement.
