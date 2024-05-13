PM’s roadshow in Sonepat on May 18: Badoli

Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, May 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow here on May 18, BJP candidate for Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency Mohan Lal Badoli said today.
Party workers and office-bearers have already started preparations to make the roadshow of Modi success, he said at a public meeting in the Rai Assembly constituency.
Badoli also urged the people to reach in maximum number at the roadshow.
He said this election was not of Mohan Lal Badoli alone but it was an election of each voter in the constituency, and his win would be the win of every voter of Sonepat Lok Sabha seat.
The BJP candidate today addressed public meetings in Bindroli, Chitera, Halalpur, Kharkhoda, Akbarpur Barota, Barmalik, Mukimpur, Badoli, Palra, Kundli, Rathdhana Stadium Road and Dodwa village under the Gohana Assembly constituency.
