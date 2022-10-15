PM’s Secretary satisfied with steps to curb smog

Chandigarh, October 14
Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra, has expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the state government to prevent air pollution in the NCR region.
He has also appreciated the incentives being given by the state to farmers to curb stubble burning.
He made the comments when he was presiding over a virtual meeting today on the management of air pollution with the Chief Secretaries of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.
He said Haryana Government had done commendable work toward reducing air pollution in the NCR region. He said that other states should also follow the steps taken by the Haryana Government to make the environment clean in the NCR region.
