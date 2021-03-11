Ambala: PO in murder case arrested after 16 years

Ambala, August 21
The Ambala unit of the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who had been absconding since 2006 in connection with a murder case.
The accused has been identified as Narender (alias Ninda) of Patiala, who was presently living at Alwar in Rajasthan. He carried a reward of Rs 10,000.
The accused was arrested from Rajasthan and handed over to the Baldev Nagar police in Ambala as he was wanted in a case registered in 2006 under Sections 302 and 460 of the IPC.
According to the STF, Narender and his accomplices stole tyres from the shop of Kamal Gupta at Motor Market, Ambala City, in October 2006. They fled after killing security guard Vishwamitra. They had tied his hands and legs and gagged him with a cloth. For the past 16 years, Narender had been hiding in various parts of Rajasthan.
