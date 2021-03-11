PO lands in police net after 10 years

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 19

A team of the Ambala special task force (STF) has arrested a convict who absconded while being on parole around 10 years ago.

The arrested person has been identified as Shispal of Nagla Sadan village under Radaur subdivision of Yamunanagar district. He was serving life imprisonment in a murder case.

As per the STF, Shispal was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. He had been on the run for 10 years and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. To escape the police net, Shispal had changed his name to Mahender Singh.

He was wanted in a murder case registered at the Indri police station in Karnal on November 26, 2002. On March 10, 2012, he came out from the jail on parole and absconded thereafter. He was declared a proclaimed offender in 2015.

Over the past 10 years, Shispal stayed at different places in Uttar Pradesh under the name Mahender Singh. Radaur police station SHO Raj Kumar said Shispal was produced in the Jagadhri district courts on Friday that remanded him in judicial custody.

