PO nabbed in Palwal

Palwal, May 31

Police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) after he was on the run for nearly 17 years. He had a reward of Rs 8,000 on his head , it is reported. The accused identified as Anish (40), a resident of Kot village, under the jurisdiction of Bahin police station, was nabbed on May 30 by a team on the basis of a tip-off. Anish had been booked for several cases related to loot, dacoity, abduction and theft and was absconding since 2007. The police had registered a case under Sections 399 and 402 of the IPC against him in connection to an incident of dacoity in Tapukura of Rajasthan and a reward of Rs 3,000 was announced. Another case under Sections 395 and 397 of the IPC was registered against him at Kotputli in Rajasthan, making the police announce an additional reward of Rs 5,000 since he remained untraceable.

The interrogation of the accused has led to the revelation that he was involved in at least three more incidents of loot and abduction in 2002, 2009 and 2011. He will be handed over to the Rajasthan Police after initial interrogation, it is reported.

