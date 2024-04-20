PO wanted in dacoity case held after 30 years

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 19

The police have nabbed an accused wanted in a case of dacoity registered way back in 1993. According to the police, the accused, identified as Islam, hailed from Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, had been absconding since November 1993, after he was booked in a case of dacoity at the Chhainsa police station in the district.

The police said Islam was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the court. He managed to escape from the police by changing his place of residence and identity. Islam was arrested by the police on Thursday on the basis of tip-off. One of his associates, who was also an accused in the dacoity case, had died and a death certificate in this regard was submitted by his kin to the police. The accused was sent to judicial custody after initial interrogation, the police said.

