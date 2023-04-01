Police action against AAP men shows BJP nervous: Anurag Dhanda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda on Friday said that the government’s action to lodge cases and detain protesters for pasting anti-PM posters showed the nervousness of the BJP. Addressing a press conference, he said, “It appears we are heading towards dictatorship. The democracy has been weakened.”

“Despite taking permission, we were not allowed to paste posters in Karnal. But we are followers of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. We will not compromise with our freedom. We have now given a call to paste posters across Haryana,” he said. He questioned the BJP-JJP government for “deploying the police force for removal of the posters”.

According to him, the police took action against 29 persons in Karnal while an FIR was registered against one Santosh Yadav in Faridabad for pasting posters.

In Ambala, an FIR was registered against Dr RK Minhas and Sukhwinder. An FIR in Sonepat was lodged against unknown people. Action under Sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC was taken against four people in Mahendragarh.

Dhanda said the Sonepat FIR was registered on the complaint of the local urban body, run by the Congress. Accusing former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda for being “hand in glove” with the BJP, he said, “The Congress has to explan if they oppose these posters. Hooda is yet to give any statement on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction.”

The AAP leader claimed that the party had 5 lakh members across the state and the membership drive would continue till April 10. On the sexual harassment case involving Sandeep Singh, Dhanda said he stood by the victim and wouldn’t leave the issue till it attained finality.

