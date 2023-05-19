 Police block over 20K mobile numbers issued on fake papers : The Tribune India

Most of the blocked SIM cards were issued in Andhra Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

The cyber nodal agency of the Haryana Police has got blocked 20,545 mobile numbers issued on fake and forged documents.

Similarly, more than 34,000 mobile numbers involved in cyber fraud operating across the state, including 40 hotspot villages of Nuh district, have also been identified and reported on the portal.

At the same time, the remaining 14,000 mobile numbers involved in the cyber fraud will also be blocked soon through the Department of Telecom of the Union Government.

Sharing the information here today, a police spokesperson said the State Crime Branch is currently monitoring all mobile numbers involved in cybercrime and was taking reports from the districts on a daily basis. For this reason, at present, Haryana is at the top in blocking mobile numbers used in cyber fraud.

At present more attention is being given to such areas and villages from where cyber fraud incidents are being carried out. Recently, 102 teams of 5,000 policemen of the Haryana Police raided 14 cybercrime hotspots villages in Nuh district.

State Crime Branch Chief and ADDP, OP Singh, said the state crime branch, as the state nodal agency for cybercrime, had a team of 40 highly skilled cyber police personnel who had been deployed at helpline 1930 to promptly register reported incidents and collect relevant data.

The complaints of cyber fraud were immediately updated on the portal to block suspicious mobile numbers. The ill motives of cyber thugs are being thwarted by blocking these SIMs purchased on fake and forged documents. The State Cyber Coordination Centre has been established in the State Crime Branch as per the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs to prevent cyber frauds.

Hamid Akhtar, an IPS officer currently serving as DIG in the State Crime Branch, has been appointed as the nodal officer of this coordination centre, which has been created to establish a database of cyber thugs in the state, to check their bank accounts and mobile numbers and to train police personnel to prevent cybercrime.

