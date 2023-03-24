Police book six persons for ‘casteist slur’ against former minister Kamboj

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 23

The police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly misbehaving with former Haryana minister Karan Dev Kamboj, and making casteist remarks against Dalits. On the complaint of Prithvi Raj, president, Guru Ravidas Sabha, Jubbal, a case was registered against Lakshay, Vishal, Akshay Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Neeraj Kumar, all residents of Jubbal village under Section 506 of the IPC and under the SC/ST Act at the Radaur police station on March 21.

The complainant told the police that they held a programme to celebrate Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Jubbal village on February 5, and Karandev Kamboj was invited as the chief guest. When he reached the venue, Lakshay, Vishal, Akshay, Pawan, Deepak and Neeraj misbehaved with him due to some old rivalry, he added.

“When we tried to stop them, they started abusing us and made casteist remarks,” alleged the complainant.

The complaint was also sent to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, taking action on which, the police have registered a case.