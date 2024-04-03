Police bust sex racket being run from spa in Sirsa; nine arrested

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 2

The police busted a sex racket being run from a spa on Dabwali Road in Sirsa on Monday night.

Following a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at the New Red Rose spa centre and arrested nine persons, including four women. Spa centre owner Surendra Kumar, and his partner Naresh Kumar are among the arrested accused.

DSP (City) Subhash Chand said the police received information that Surendra Kumar had opened the spa centre along with Naresh Kumar. Undercover officers were deployed to gather evidence, with one posing as a customer. During the operation, it was revealed that sexual services were being provided within the spa premises.

The DSP said during the raid, Naresh Kumar was identified as one of the individuals present at the spa. A woman sitting at the counter and a couple found in one of the cabins were also apprehended. Further interrogation revealed that the individuals involved hailed from various locations, including Nohar, Rajasthan, and Kalanwali, Sirsa.

The spa owner failed to produce a valid licence for operating the establishment. As a result, all individuals, including the owners and managers, were booked and arrested.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa