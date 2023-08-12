Police busy keeping peace in Nuh, illegal miners make hay

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 11

With the police busy in maintaining peace in violence-hit Nuh, illegal miners and encroachers are having a field day in the Aravallis. Several illegal structures have either been raised or the construction is underway in the hills. Over 20 complaints of illegal mining attempts or transportation of illegally mined stone or sands have been reported in one week.

“There have been many complaints of vehicles crossing over to or from Rajasthan with mined materials. Owing to communal clashes and limited police force, the majority of cops were deputed to check violence. However, the situation has normalised now and we are looking into each complaint,” said a senior mining official.

“We are now resuming normal work and will look into the lapses if any made during one week. The situation was unprecedented and entire machinery was working to restore peace in city,” said DC Gurugram Nishant Yadav.

Around 15 complaints of illegal construction in the Aravallis have been received with major being from Raisina Hills, Sohna.

According to a complaint filed by local villagers, around 12 trees have been chopped to widen the paths to farmhouses and land has been levelled to make way for plots that are fenced off with boundary walls. In many of these areas, two-storey farmhouses will be constructed.

The area is part of the Ansal Aravali Retreat, which comprise 1,200 acres of land in Sohna and falls under the Aravalli Notification. The notification bars construction of buildings and infrastructure and felling of trees without permission.

Residents say around 15-20 plots are under-construction and six to seven borewells were dug up in the area. The complaint claims that activity increased in the past one week with the construction going on for 24 hours.

