Police can face every challenge: DG

Gurugram, March 1
The Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Kuldeep Singh, today addressed the initiation ceremony of the 12th batch of police at the recruitment training center, Bhondsi, as chief guest today.
He said: “The police play an important role in maintaining security of the country and state. The Haryana Police is capable of facing every challenge and have done a commendable in handling the pandemic.”
The DG also felicitated three trainee constables for their performance.
On the occasion, IG Dr Hanif Qureshi of training centre said the police also acted as an important link in the judicial system.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address
Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...
First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today
IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...
Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...
Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food
Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it