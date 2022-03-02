Police can face every challenge: DG

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 1

The Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Kuldeep Singh, today addressed the initiation ceremony of the 12th batch of police at the recruitment training center, Bhondsi, as chief guest today.

He said: “The police play an important role in maintaining security of the country and state. The Haryana Police is capable of facing every challenge and have done a commendable in handling the pandemic.”

The DG also felicitated three trainee constables for their performance.

On the occasion, IG Dr Hanif Qureshi of training centre said the police also acted as an important link in the judicial system.